Court says intoxicated man driving in parking lot guilty of DUI

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A state court has denied the appeal of a Lancaster County man who argued his DUI conviction should be tossed because the offense happened in a shopping center parking lot.

Superior Court ruled that the Shoppes at Kissel Village parking lot in Warwick Township is a trafficway as defined in the Motor Vehicle Code.

Charles T. Anton, 40, of Lititz, was sentenced to 3 days to 6 months in prison for driving while intoxicated in the parking lot last year. Authorities say he drove into a woman’s vehicle then approached her, offering expired concert tickets.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said the lot was open to the public and is accessible from Lititz Pike. Prior appeals court rulings indicate a parking lot accessible to the public, even if posted with parking restrictions, are trafficways under the DUI law.