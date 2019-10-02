Live Now
Court won’t hear appeal from man who fired at police

Lancaster

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Marquell Rentas

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The state Supreme Court will not review the sentence of a man serving prison time for shooting at police in Lancaster County.

The court declined to hear the appeal of 20-year-old Marquell Rentas, who argued that a mandatory prison term involved in his sentence is unconstitutional.

Rentas is serving 30.5 to 62 years in prison for firing a rifle at a police officer from his hiding place in a Columbia cemetery in 2016. The officer was one of several who had responded to a shots-fired call.

The district attorney’s office said as Rentas was arrested, he admitted to firing at police. He later told a detective, “I hate (expletive) cops.”

Rentas was convicted of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, assault of a law enforcement officer, and related charges.

