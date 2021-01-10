COVID19CRISIS virtual town hall includes Lancaster General Health physicians

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — NAACP Lancaster, The Cultured Professional (TCP) and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health are working together to present a virtual town hall on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m.

Panelists include Dr. Jeffrey Martin and Dr. Cherise Hamblin, both from LG Health.

Dr. Martin chairs the LG Health Department of Family and Community Medicine and Dr. Hamblin practices as an obstetrician and gynecologist for the LG Health Family and Maternity Medicine Practice.

Dr. Hamblin also helped start Patients R Waiting, an organization committed to increasing the pipeline of minority clinicians and supporting them in their work.

CEO and co-founder of TCP, Marquis Lupton, will be moderating the event.

“The event is part of a series entitled #COVID19CRISIS, where Lancaster Countians, especially from marginalized groups, can hear directly from health experts who live and work in our community” said Blanding Watson, President of the NAACP Lancaster Branch 2302.

To register for the town hall click here, and for more information call 717-723-8892.