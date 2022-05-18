LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has closed a portion of US Route 222 in Lancaster County.

According to PennDOT, there is a Multi-vehicle crash on US 222 southbound between Exit: US 322 – EPHRATA and Exit: PA 772 – BROWNSTOWN/ROTHSVILLE. All lanes are closed.

According to the traffic camera, drivers are being detoured onto the US 322 exit.

No word on injuries at this time.