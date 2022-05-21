EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in East Lampeter Township are investigating a crash that occurred in Leola, Lancaster County on Saturday, May 21.

According to police, officers responded to the 500 block of Musser School Road in Leola for a report of a vehicle crash involving a horse-drawn wagon at around 9:30 a.m.

The preliminary investigation showed that a red 2015 Volkswagen Golf that was traveling westbound, struck an eastbound horse that was pulling a wagon. After the impact, the car continued to travel westbound into a field along with the horse and wagon.

The driver of the Volkswagen, 86-year-old Margaret Robinson of Ephrata is being treated for moderate injuries at Lancaster General Hospital.

The riders of the wagon, 69-year-old Sally Lapp, and her daughter, 44-year-old Edna Lapp, both of New Holland were thrown from the wagon. Both riders were taken to Lancaster General Hospital with traumatic injuries. Their condition is not known at this time. The horse died at the scene.

The road was closed for about 4 hours. The investigation into this crash is ongoing at this time.