EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash on US 30 eastbound caused delays near Dutch Wonderland in East Lampeter Township, 511PA reported at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13.

According to 511PA, there was a traffic disruption as a result of the accident.

Multi vehicle crash on US 30 eastbound at Intersection of FROM 0462/0340 SH in EAST LAMPETER [2TWP]. There is a traffic disruption. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) November 13, 2021

At 6:31 p.m. on Saturday, 511PA reported that the crash had been cleared.

CLEARED: Multi vehicle crash on US 30 eastbound at Intersection of FROM 0462/0340 SH in EAST LAMPETER [2TWP]. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) November 13, 2021

