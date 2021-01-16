Crash under investigation after car rolls over in Warwick Township

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Jeep rolled over on Rothsville Road near the Linear Trail in Warwick Township Saturday morning, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.

An investigation determined that a Toyota SUV driven by Blanche Luciano of Ephrata, Pa. was stopped for a pedestrian at the trail crossing when a Jeep SUV driven by Burnell Zeiset of Ephrata, Pa. struck the vehicle.

It’s reported that the Jeep rolled over after impact with the Toyota.

The extent of injuries is currently undetermined but were reported as minor to moderate and the identification of those injured has not been released.

NLCRPD is currently investigating this crash. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

