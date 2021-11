MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Manheim Borough, Lancaster County.

County dispatchers tell abc27 flames broke out in an attached garage of a home on the 100 block of North Linden Street in Manheim.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The fire then spread into the home.

Crews say everyone got out safely.

This is a developing story. Stay in the know on abc27 on-air and online.