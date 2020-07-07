Crews responding fire at Kleen Acres Alpaca Farm in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple crews are actively working to extinguish a fire at a barn and house in Manor Township, Lancaster County.
The fire broke out around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning at Kleen Acres Alpaca Farm. A barn caught fire and then spread to a home on the 300 block of Blue Lane near the Columbia Borough line.
A farm employee told abc27 the owners and all of the animals made it out okay.
No word on how the fire started.
This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.
Top Stories:
-
Active search underway for missing person in Lancaster County
-
Hiking and your health: stay socially distant and work up a sweat
-