LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Rescue crews are actively searching the Susquehanna River for a 5-year-old boy near the Falmouth Boat Access in Conoy Township, Lancaster County.

Dispatchers say they were called about the incident around 12:30 p.m.

It is unknown what led to the boy going into the river.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to abc27 on-air and online for the latest.