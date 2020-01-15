DA: ‘Investigative action’ taken at funeral home

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster County district attorney’s office says it is investigating a Manor Township funeral home where state regulators have alleged “gross incompetency, negligence, and misconduct.”

District Attorney Heather Adams said “very recent developments” prompted investigators to take “investigative action” at the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

LNP reports the coroner’s office picked up several bodies from the funeral home near Millersville.

Adams said no criminal charges have been filed. She said her office first received information regarding the funeral home a period of months ago and responded accordingly.

Over the past month, Adams said her office received “additional information about recent events.”

“We will provide public updates in the future as deemed appropriate,” Adams said in a statement Wednesday.

The Pennsylvania Department of State last month ordered the funeral home and director Andrew Scheid to show cause why the State Board of Funeral Directors should not suspend or revoke its license or impose civil penalties.

A notice of disciplinary action alleges the funeral home kept a body unrefrigerated for several days, failed to return cremated remains to families, and overbilled for services.

Scheid could not be reached for comment Wednesday morning.