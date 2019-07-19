DA: No charges coming in fatal shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Prosecutors say no charges will be filed in a fatal shooting at a city home in April.

Tony Torrellas, 31, was shot four times after entering a home in the 500 block of South Queen Street on April 27.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said the home was occupied by a man and two women, one of the women being Torrellas’ ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child. The man who shot Torrellas is her boyfriend.

Authorities said the shooting happened after Torrellas’ ex-girlfriend and the man repeatedly told Torrellas not to come inside and that he would be shot if he entered.

“We are not offering an opinion or commentary as to whether the shooter acted appropriately; rather our role is to determine if a charge can be supported,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement Friday. “The Castle Doctrine states that deadly force can be used against an intruder, but it does not specify how the deadly force should be administered.”

Authorities said Torrellas and his ex-girlfriend shared custody of a child and the woman had dropped off the child at Torrellas’ home prior to the shooting. The two then exchanged text messages, which became unpleasant.

Torrellas then went to his girlfriend’s home uninvited, pushed on the door to get inside, and told the woman he would “smack” her. He was about three steps inside the home when the boyfriend fired five shots, authorities said.

