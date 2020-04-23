DA: Police justified in firing at man who fled at high speeds, struck occupied police cruiser

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County District Attorney has determined the troopers’ use of force was justified in an incident in East Hempfield Township that involved two Pennsylvania State Police troopers firing at a fleeing suspect who nearly struck one of the troopers.

The DA’s office says following a 45-minute high-speed pursuit on May 6, across numerous jurisdictions, the two troopers fired at 40-year-old, Boyette Graham’s Hyundai on East Main Street near a Turkey Hill parking lot, where Graham had struck an occupied state police cruiser and drove toward a trooper while trying to flee.

Graham was not struck by gunfire, and after the shots were fired, Graham drove a distance before crashing his vehicle and fleeing on foot then swinging a 2 by 4 piece of wood at officers who took him into custody with the use of tasers, according to the DA.

The District Attorney’s Office reviewed reports, interviews, and video regarding Graham’s fleeing attempt and made the determination that the police use of force was justified because Graham, in a vehicle, struck an occupied police cruiser and drove at a trooper while attempting to avoid arrest.

The DA reports that Graham drove at speeds up to and above 130 miles per hour, swerved into opposing lanes of travel, and turned off and on his headlights and taillights to avoid detection.

Graham is charged with numerous offenses, including felony aggravated assault and fleeing, misdemeanor counts of DUI, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and simple assault, and numerous summary traffic violations.

Graham is at Lancaster County Prison on $500,000 bail.