DA: Troopers justified in firing at fleeing fugitive

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office deemed an incident justified that involved Pennsylvania State Police troopers firing and wounding a fleeing fugitive, who was driving his vehicle in the direction of police to escape apprehension.

Officials say Jeromey Chad Barnes’ fleeing attempton February 19, 2019, in Paradise Township was made the following determination: The police use of force was justified because Barnes, in a vehicle, was aware police were at the location to arrest him and he responded by driving at police and police vehicles, striking one of the police vehicles in the process.

Barnes, 38, was wounded once in the back as three troopers fired upon the vehicle. Barnes was treated at a hospital. The review of the use of force was conducted and corresponding justification ruling was made in 2019, during previous District Attorney administration. As a result of the incident, Barnes was charged with numerous offenses, including reckless endangerment regarding his driving toward a trooper, which prompted the three troopers to open fire.

Barnes was convicted at trial in February 2020 of misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and institutional vandalism.

Barnes was sentenced on April 29 for the February 2019 incident and a separate fleeing incident in January 2019.

His total sentence was 1¼ to two years in prison, plus five years of probation.