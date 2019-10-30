Dan Aykroyd to visit Pennsylvania liquor store for bottle signing

Actor Dan Aykroyd presents his vodka brand ‘Crystal Head’ in Madrid, Spain, Saturday May 18, 2013. (AP Photo / Abraham Caro Marin)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Actor, filmmaker and comedian Dan Aykroyd will sign bottles of his Crystal Head Vodka in central Pennsylvania next month.

Aykroyd will be at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits in Centerville Square, at 558 Centerville Road in Lancaster, on Friday, Nov. 15 at 4 p.m.

He will pose for photographs and present a brand new Crystal Head Vodka Bone Bottle.

Aykroyd, an original cast member of “Saturday Night Live” and an Academy Award nominee for best supporting actor in “Driving Miss Daisy,” is also a businessman who co-founded the House of Blues chain of music venues and the Crystal Head Vodka brand.

