Darrenkamp's to close stores after 86 years

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - Darrenkamp's will close all four of its grocery stores by early November.

The family-owned grocery business will sell its Willow Valley Square store to GIANT Food Stores, LLC.

The other stores in Elizabethtown, Etters, and Mount Joy will close at a later date. The company said in a release that it will notify customers.

Workers will be able to interview for positions at the Willow Valley Square location and nearby GIANT stores.

Darrenkamp's has been in business since 1932.