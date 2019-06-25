Day Out with Thomas comes to Strasburg Rail Road

STRASBURG, Pa. (WHTM) All aboard! The “Day Out with Thomas Steam Team Tour” is happening all week at the Strasburg Rail Road in Lancaster County.

Thomas pulled into the Straburg Rail Road on Saturday, June 22 and will be there until the Sunday, June 30.

The tour will make 37 stops across the U.S. and Canada and will draw in nearly one million passengers before the tour wraps up.

During the special event, train enthusiasts will ride with Thomas and his friends and enjoy a day of Thomas themed activities.

For more information about the event, you can check out their website here.