Dealer gets prison for drugs he tried to flush

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lititz man will serve up to 10 years in prison for dealing fentanyl and cocaine despite his attempt to flush his stash when his apartment was raided, authorities said.

Miguel Vializ recently was ordered to serve a sentence of 4.5 to 10 years. He was convicted at a nonjury trial in August of two felony drug-dealing counts and related charges.

The Lancaster County district attorney’s office said when drug task force detectives announced a search warrant for his West Lemon Street apartment in January, Vializ ran to the bathroom to start flushing the drugs.

Most of the drugs were recovered. Detectives found nearly 500 bags of fentanyl, eight grams of cocaine, and cash.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.