EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in East Hempfield Township are investigating a death that occurred during the late evening hours of Thursday, March 10.

According to a CRIMEWATCH report, officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Spring Valley Road in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County in response to a call of cardiac arrest. The call came in at around 11:20 p.m.

The person who reported the incident to county dispatch said that a resident in the house was not breathing.

When officers arrived at the house, they found a 22-year-old woman who had already died and appeared to have sustained traumatic injury from an apparent assault.

A person of interest has been identified and is currently being interviewed, along with several other witnesses at the scene.

Because the next of kin has not yet been notified, the name of the woman has not yet been released.

Police also have said there is no danger to the community.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.