MARTIC TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is investigating a death that occurred on Saturday, March 19 In Lancaster County.

According to a press release from the PSP, Troopers responded to Holtwood Road, also known as State Route 372 in the area of the Norman Wood Bridge for a report of a man who had died.

The man was identified as Edgardo Bermudez Melendez, 31, from West York. Troopers are treating his death as a possible homicide.

During an initial investigation, it was made known that Melendez was reported missing back on March 14, and last seen during the evening hours of March 13. His vehicle, which is pictured below, has not been located. It is a 2014 blue Mazda 3 with Pennsylvania Registration LWC2762.

Courtesy of the Pennsylvania State Police

This investigation is being conducted by PSP Troop J. Anyone with information into this incident should contact PSP-Lancaster at 717-299-7650, and request to speak with a member of the Criminal Investigation Unit.