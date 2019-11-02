Defense attorneys seek to bring fresh face to DA’s office

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Two candidates are looking to take over as Lancaster County District Attorney, both currently criminal defense lawyers, but that’s about where their similarities stop.

Republican Heather Adams has spent more than a decade in the State Attorney General’s Office. She’s is cut from a law and order mold and it shows in her approach to the opioid crisis.

“From a law enforcement perspective, I would say we still need to have a strong law enforcement response to those who are selling here in Lancaster County,” Adams said. “And I’d like to see more joint investigations with our state and federal counterparts.”

Democrat Hobie Crystle has 30 more than years of experience as a criminal defense lawyer. He wants to see a system that focuses on treatment over punishment, especially in crimes that don’t threaten public safety.

“What I want to do is end cash bail so that poor people don’t wait in prisons to get to court,” Crystal said. “That keeps families together and it keeps people in their jobs. That’s what keeps our communities safe.”

Both candidates are looking to replace current Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman, who is now running to become a judge.

“What I’m about, is helping the community,” Crystle said. “That means helping victims and helping the people around the offender. Restorative justice is really a wonderful tool.”

Adams has a more firm approach. “Strong law enforcement response is necessary, on the other hand, that when the cases come into the office, our office is handling it appropriately.”

Either Adams or Crystle, both of whom graduated from high school in Lancaster County, will be tasked with coming up with a way to fund the drug task force.

They both believe the task force is something the county needs.

“Because I have worked in so many different counties I worked hand in hand with many other local drug task forces,” Adams said. “I have seen different funding models they use so that depending on what happens with the commissioners I am going to work hand in hand with them.”

“I think there should be transparency with regards to asset forfeiture, but the funding its self needs to come from the county,” Crystle said.