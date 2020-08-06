Demonstrators arrested for blocking roadways in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Three members of a public demonstration were arrested in Lancaster City on Wednesday for blocking the roadway.

The arrests were made around 4:05 p.m., in the latter stages of a demonstration that began around 2 p.m. at Penn Square. Police say roughly 30 people gathered for the event, and that officers spoke with organizers beforehand on guidance in exercising First Amendment rights while complying with the law.

The demonstration included a march through downtown, ending on the first block of West Chestnut Street across from the police station. Police then advised several people to stay clear of the street to keep themselves safe alongside motorists on the road.

A female demonstrator allegedly then moved onto the road, while holding a sign, which forced traffic to go around her. Police say she was taken into custody without incident after ignoring calls from police to move.

Another female demonstrator followed suit and was taken into custody.

Lastly, a male demonstrator started to block the street, which caused a backup as far as Prince Street. He was taken into custody after ignoring requests to move.

All three demonstrators were charged with obstructing highways and other public passageways.

