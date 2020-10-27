Denver man charged with four counts of possession of child pornography

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Jonathan G. Granados, 21, of Denver, Pa., has been charged with four counts of Possession of Child Pornography and one count of Criminal Use of Communication Facility following an East Cocalico Township Police investigation.

In June 2020, the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children received a cyber tip from Dropbox Inc. regarding the uploading of 36 suspected images of child pornography. After being forwarded to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, an additional investigation determined the images were uploaded from an address on Evergreen Street in Denver, Pa.

On Sept. 9, 2020 East Cocalico Township Police and the Lancaster County Computer Crimes Task Force executed a Search Warrant for Granados’ address, located in the 900 bock of Evergreen Street.

Upon seizing a computer and phones from Granados, police found 10 images and over 100 videos of child pornography.

Granados was arraigned by MDJ Nancy Hamill on Sept. 26, and he was released on $20,000 unsecured bail.

