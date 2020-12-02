Denver woman charged with simple assault, harassment

EAST COCALICO, Pa. (WHTM) — Denette Sellers-Gehring, 57, of Denver, Pa. has been charged with simple assault and harassment following an incident on Nov. 19, 2020.

Around 7:30 p.m. on that date, Sellers-Gehring assaulted a victim at a residence in the 200 block of North Reamstown Road in Lancaster County.

According to the East Cocalico Police report, the victim had visible injuries on the face and neck.

Sellers-Gehring was arraigned and released on $10,000 unsecured bail. 

