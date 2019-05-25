DEP: Cause of death for fish kill unknown

EAST DONEGAL, Pa. (WHTM) - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) said testing and other research did not show what caused the death of dozens of fish in the Donegal Creek last month.

Water samples came back as not detected for volatile organics, pesticides, and herbicides, a spokesperson for the DEP said.

The agency also said it reviewed manure hauling records and herbicide application records of neighboring farms and didn't find any issues.

Dozens of fish were found dead in late April.

DEP said it wants people to report fish kills to the DEP right away so that staff can react quickly and try to figure out how the fish died.

The DEP emergency hotline at 1-800-825-0208.