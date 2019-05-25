Lancaster

DEP: Cause of death for fish kill unknown

By:

Posted: May 25, 2019 07:42 PM EDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 07:43 PM EDT

EAST DONEGAL, Pa. (WHTM) - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) said testing and other research did not show what caused the death of dozens of fish in the Donegal Creek last month. 

Water samples came back as not detected for volatile organics, pesticides, and herbicides, a spokesperson for the DEP said. 

The agency also said it reviewed manure hauling records and herbicide application records of neighboring farms and didn't find any issues. 

Dozens of fish were found dead in late April. 

DEP said it wants people to report fish kills to the DEP right away so that staff can react quickly and try to figure out how the fish died. 

The DEP emergency hotline at  1-800-825-0208.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

Neighborhood Alert: Thieves targeting local stores and people
Neighborhood Alert: Thieves targeting local stores and people

Neighborhood Alert: Thieves targeting local stores and people

Local /

Trending Stories

Latest Local