Dept. of Health extends COVID-19 testing across Commonwealth counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced regional drive-thru and indoor walk-in testing clinics will be held in Bradford, Clarion, Fulton, Lancaster and Pike counties starting Tuesday, Jan. 12.
The counties with testing sites will change weekly over the next seven weeks so that 61 counties will eventually be covered by dedicated pop-up testing sites over a 12-week period.
“Over the past several weeks, we have seen a rapid increase of positive case counts reaching record-high levels, which gives us significant cause for concern,” Dr. Levine said. “In fact, every county now has a positivity-rate greater than five percent, which is alarming. In addition, 21 counties have percent positivity above 20 percent.”
The department has received 8,637,048 tests, roughly 67.4 percent of the total Pa. population, between March and Jan. 7.
Pennsylvania is currently in the yellow level of testing – 2,000 to 2,999 tests per 100,000 population – according to the White House Task Force Weekly Report.
“With the capacity to test up to 450 people per day, these sites are getting thousands of people tested during the course of the days-long site set-ups,” Director of Testing and Contact Tracing, Michael Huff said. “Testing is more important than ever in Pennsylvania and we will continue with a robust testing plan to keep Pennsylvanians safe and identify cases of COVID-19.”
Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 12, drive-thru testing clinics will be held to contain the recent rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in the following three counties:
- Bradford
- Clarion
- Pike
Testing will be available at these site locations from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 12 through Jan. 16.
- Bradford County: Towanda Airport, 415 Airport Road, Towanda, PA, 18848
- Clarion County: 100 Clarion County Park, Shippenville, PA
- Fulton County: American Legion, 411 North Fifth Street, McConnellsburg, PA, 17233
- Lancaster County: Old Sears Auto Center, 142 Park City Center, Lancaster, PA, 17601
- Pike County: Dingmans Ferry Park and Ride, 1838 Route 739, Dingmans Ferry, PA, 18328
Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is free to all patients 3-years-old and older with symptoms of COVID-19.
