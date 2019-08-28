EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Dirt has just started moving at Ephrata Crossings, an 83,000 square-foot shopping center under construction along Route 322 near Route 222.

A hotel and Panera Bread are already confirmed as tenants and more are expected to be announced soon.

“It kind of worries me since there is a lot of traffic,” said Oryama Krug, who lives near the project. “It’s getting worse every day.”

Klug said she already has a tough time pulling onto 322, even without the new development finished.

“The whole traffic line is moving bumper to bumper for maybe about half an hour,” Klug said.

The developer for the project has applied for more than $2-million in state grants to make improvements to 322.

According to PennDOT, some of the improvements will include realigned roadways, which would add longer turning lanes.

Beth Weaver, who also lives close to the project, has its own suggestions on how to improve traffic.

“They should make another roadway or something to bypass Ephrata going through town,” she said.

A PennDOT spokesperson said it doesn’t appear adding lanes to 322 will be needed. That’s because PennDOT is also working on a $7-million reconstruction of the nearby intersection with 222.

PennDOT is planning on building a diverging diamond which is expected to also keep some traffic flowing.

PennDOT says construction on the diverging diamond is expected to be finished sometime in 2020.