DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Facebook group supports Lancaster restaurants offering takeout

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Take Out Facebook group is a platform for residents to share takeout photos and request recommendations for local restaurants, supporting an industry hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Gov. Wolf instituted the second round of indoor dining restrictions earlier this December, Mariella Gracie Volker created the Lancaster County Take Out group. As an owner of the diner Gracie’s on West Main, Volker is familiar with the challenges restaurants face and the innovative ways they’re addressing them.

“I wanted to provide an opportunity for people in the community who wanted to support businesses that were following the mandates, to have a place to share all their favorite spots,” says Volker. Group members can post photos of the takeout they’re getting around Lancaster County as well as solicit community recommendations for local restaurants.

Andy Huber is a moderator for the Facebook group. He says he reached out to Volker to help manage the page because “it seemed like something that I could help with, even though I couldn’t get takeout every day from all the restaurants.”

The group is a useful resource for hungry people looking for some tasty takeout, but it’s also a helpful (and free) promotional space for local restaurants. In the few weeks since Volker created the group, it’s gained nearly 7,000 members.

“It gives all those restaurants that are just doing takeout an extra avenue to advertise their business,” says Volker. And it gives customers a place to share support for their favorite eateries.

Volker says that while the owners of Gracie’s decided to follow COVID-19 guidelines and stop indoor dining in accordance with Gov. Wolf’s mandate, she understands why other restaurant owners may have made a different choice.

“I can understand feeling like you’re between a rock and a hard place, and just making the decision that you feel is best for your staff,” says Volker.

However, one of the rules of the Lancaster County Take Out group is that only restaurants not offering indoor dining at this time may be promoted.

Volker plans to keep the Facebook group going beyond the end of COVID-19 dining restrictions. “The way people are eating has changed,” says Volker. “Takeout is here to stay.”