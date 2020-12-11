DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Lancaster animal shelter participates in Holiday Hope adoption event

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center is among more than 150 animal shelters around the county participating in Bissell Pet Foundation’s Holiday Hope adoption event.

During the event, which runs from Dec. 9 through Dec. 13, all adoption fees for dogs and cats are no more than $25. “We’re hoping to be able to empty the shelters and find great forever homes for dogs…and for cats that are here at our shelter,” says Lindsay High, director of the PSPCA Lancaster Center.

Image from Bissell Pet Foundation

Those interested in adopting can visit pspca.org/adopt to see which animals are seeking homes, then they can email lancaster@pspca.org to set up a meet-and-greet appointment. Due to COVID-19, all appointments to visit the PSPCA Lancaster Center must be scheduled in advance.

“It’s really important for us to find great lasting, loving homes for animals in the shelter, especially around the holidays,” says High. “I know they don’t know it’s Christmas, but we do, and we just love to see them placed with great families.”