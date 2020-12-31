DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Lancaster City New Year’s Eve celebration altered for COVID-19 safety

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Although they aren’t able to hold the traditional Red Rose countdown and live concert in Binns Park, Lancaster City will welcome 2021 with fireworks displays and roving DJs.

“We’ve been really trying to get creative this year,” says Annie Weeks, director of the City of Lancaster Office of Promotion. She is excited to showcase two local DJs, DJ Pritty and DJ Watts, who will ride around Southwest Lancaster City on the backs of decorated trucks, spinning music for community members from 6-8 p.m.

The fireworks displays start at 8 p.m. One will occur at Southeast Middle School, and the other is at Thomas Armstrong Boulevard near Clipper Magazine Stadium. Weeks says residents are urged not to congregate, but to watch the fireworks from their cars or homes.

Weeks says COVID-19 safety was an important factor in the city’s New Year’s Eve plans. She hopes having mobile DJs and two fireworks displays will mitigate the formation of crowds and keep the community healthy.

“One of the many wonderful things about Lancaster is how much we’re connected and support one another,” says Weeks. If she were to make a New Year’s resolution for the city, it would be for community members to continue helping one another by supporting local businesses.

More information about Lancaster City’s New Year’s Eve festivities can be found on the Office of Promotion website.