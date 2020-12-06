DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Lancaster County light display raises money for nonprofits

STEVENS, Pa. (WHTM) — Refreshing Mountain Retreat and Adventure Center typically donates a portion of its income to local nonprofits. This year, with revenue significantly diminished due to COVID-19, the organization found a different way to support the community.

“We just didn’t have the capacity to give like we normally would like to give,” says Phil True, fun scheduler at Refreshing Mountain. The solution: set up a drive-thru holiday light display to collect donations.

Each week, Refreshing Mountain partners with one or two nonprofit organizations. Visitors can make donations at the end of the half-mile light display, and all of the money raised goes to the nonprofits.

“This year has been so tough with [COVID-19],” says Rod Redcay, executive director of REAL Life Community Services, one of the nonprofits partnering with Refreshing Mountain. “There’s a lot of needs in our community…so we needed an opportunity where we can partner with a great business here like Refreshing Mountain.”

Visitors can drive straight through the lights, or they can stop to walk around and grab a warm snack at the cafe. Refreshing Mountain also offers ziplines over the lights and stays in their cabins.

Guests can check out Refreshing Mountain’s light display Thursdays through Sundays until Jan. 10.