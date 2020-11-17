DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Lancaster food drive hopes to collect 120,000 pounds of food

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Water Street Mission’s Rescue Mission Food Drive hopes to collect 120,000 pounds of food by Dec. 20.

That’s the equivalent of 40 cars full of food says Jack Crowley, president of Water Street Mission. He hopes that donations from the Rescue Mission Food Drive will help Water Street Mission feed Lancaster community members through the winter.

“Especially in a season like this, with [COVID-19], there are a lot of families that are struggling to make ends meet,” says Crowley, “and so neighbors helping neighbors is a huge thing in this season.”

According to Feeding America’s report “The Impact of the Coronavirus on Food Insecurity in 2020,” a projected 50 million Americans, or one in six people, will experience food insecurity this year. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of Americans facing food insecurity was 35 million.

Crowley says the food donated during the Rescue Mission Food Drive will help feed guests at Water Street Mission as well as hundreds of other families in the Lancaster community.

Donations can be dropped off at several locations in Lancaster County, including Sheetz and Weis Markets. Crowley says Water Street Mission is asking for non-perishable boxed and canned goods. A more detailed list of locations and items to donate can be found on the Rescue Mission Food Drive website. The food drive started on Nov. 1 and runs until Dec. 20.