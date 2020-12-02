DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Lancaster woman follows dream, becomes Lititz small business owner

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — When COVID-19 hit the U.S., unemployment spiked. Terri Givens was working as the business development manager for Susquehanna Valley EMS before she was furloughed. Then she was rehired, but only part-time.

“I would work one week, and then I would be on unemployment the next week,” says Givens. “That went on for the majority of the summer.”

Givens had worked in marketing for 15 years, but she dreamed of owning a small business in Lititz. When the opportunity arose to take over The Main Street Peddler in October, she jumped at it.

“I’m living my dream,” says Givens. “I decided to invest in myself and take a chance instead of collecting unemployment every other week.”

Givens says owning The Main Street Peddler is a learning experience — she hadn’t worked in retail since college — but she’s enjoying it. And even during this pandemic, Givens says business is going well.

The Main Street Peddler offers an array of goods from vintage items to home decor. The store is open seven days a week, and Givens says customers can also call the shop (717-627-4511) for curbside pickup or mail delivery.