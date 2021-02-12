DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Lititz Ice Walk, a COVID-19-safe version of Fire & Ice, kicks off this weekend

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lititz Ice Walk, a more COVID-19-friendly version of Lititz Fire & Ice, kicks off today with 26 ice sculptures placed around downtown Lititz. The event aims to bring visitors to the area for some safe winter fun while garnering traffic for local businesses.

Lititz Fire & Ice typically attracts a huge crowd with around 50,000 people attending the event over two-and-a-half days, says Jason Burkholder, a volunteer with Venture Lititz, which hosts the icy events. During COVID-19, safely accommodating a crowd that size wasn’t feasible.

Instead, the Lititz Ice Walk displays dozens of ice sculptures over nine days, from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20. The first sculptures were set out Friday, and new sculptures will be added on the 16th and the 18th. That way, guests have more time to come see some ice artwork, and their visits can be spread out across the 9-day period, explains Burkholder.

Burkholder hopes the Lititz Ice Walk will bring people downtown to check out the sculptures and then stop in the local shops and restaurants. “It’s cold outside. It’s perfect ice weather. It’s also perfect weather to see some sculptures and then step inside some of our businesses and see what the town has to offer,” he says.

Todd Dickinson, co-owner of the Lititz shop Aaron’s Books, says that the Ice Walk was scheduled for February because it’s a slow month for Lititz businesses. Although the Ice Walk may entail less glitz and glam than Fire & Ice, he says it’s still a meaningful event for local business owners.

“The number of people involved in trying to get this organized and planned and the volunteers during the event — it’s really so much going on behind the scenes. And so all of us who own stores in town are just so grateful,” says Dickinson.

Dickinson sponsored an ice sculpture that honors his son, a trombone-playing high school senior and the bookstore’s namesake.

The ice sculpture sponsored by Aaron’s Books honors the store owners’ son.

During COVID-19, the Lititz Ice Walk benefits both local businesses and the community, says Dickinson. “It’s a really nice boost for retail, but it’s also a really nice way to just give something to the community that’s a little different, especially in this year,” he says.

More information about the Lititz Ice Walk can be found on the Facebook event page. The ice sculptures are displayed along Main Street and Broad Street in downtown Lititz.

Lititz Fire & Ice is scheduled to return in 2022.