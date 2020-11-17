DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Lititz Shirt Factory renovation nearing completion

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Renovation of the Lititz Shirt Factory, a new restaurant and performance venue in Lancaster County, is nearing completion.

Lititz Shirt Factory owner and Lititz native Jim Hoffer fell in love with the building, which used to be a functioning shirt factory in the early decades of the 1900s, and decided to turn it into a space for the community. The years-long renovation process is finally nearing completion.

The first floor of the Lititz Shirt Factory will house York-based Collusion Tap Works. Collusion will offer food and craft beer for guests. The second story of the building features a stage where Hoffer plans to host performers from musicians to comedians. A third-floor loft looks down over the stage, as well.

“I want it to be a place that brings the community together through music and through entertainment and through good drink and food,” says Hoffer.

Hoffer says the Lititz Shirt Factory will open for dining in December 2020 or January 2021. In the meantime, the venue is hosting musicians for livestreamed performances. One upcoming “concert” will feature Lititz musicians Jeremy and Katrina Flick performing Christmas music on Dec. 19.

Hoffer says that COVID-19 slowed the renovation process, but it also gave him time to get everything right for when the restaurant can finally welcome guests — even if it is at a limited capacity. He also says that when diners are able to visit the Lititz Shirt Factory, the amount of space in the building, the windows on every wall, and the new ventilation system should help keep guests safe.

By maintaining the name “Lititz Shirt Factory,” Hoffer hopes to pay homage to the history of the building. Working with architecture firm TONO Group, Hoffer also aimed to maintain some of the original structures of the site.

The steps are made of repurposed wood from the third floor of the building. And the windows are the original windows, restored to continue being used at the location, says Hoffer.

“I really enjoyed the process of turning this into something that is going to be, I hope, a showcase…and just restoring this old building and bringing it back to life,” Hoffer says.