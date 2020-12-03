DIGITAL ORIGINAL: New drive-thru light display at Dutch Wonderland

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) —

‘Twas a few weeks before Christmas on a brisk December night

That Dutch Wonderland debuted Holiday Lights.

Over a million lights line 1.5 miles of roadway through Dutch Wonderland’s Old Mill Stream Campground, making up the amusement park’s new drive-thru Holiday Lights display.

Dutch Wonderland director of marketing Jeffrey Eisenberg says, “Instead of doing our normal Dutch Winter Wonderland event, which takes place in the park, we decided to go with something that was a little bit more inherently social distanced.”

Visitors meander through the light display inside their cars, keeping them distanced from other guests…and much warmer than they would be outside.

After seeing the lights, guests can stop by the Dutch Wonderland castle for a train ride or a socially distanced photo with Santa. Until Dec. 6, visitors receive a free digital download of their photo with Santa when they bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots.

Holiday Lights opened on Dec. 2, and it runs every evening but those of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day through Dec. 31.