DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Observe and assist a Lancaster author writing a novel in a window display

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster-based author and artist Tyler Barton sits in a window display at Modern Art to work on his novel, accepting suggestions from passers-by via chalkboard.

“People have the idea that writers are people who spend their whole life in an attic working on a great piece of literature, and then they publish it, and then they die, and then they’re known like 50 years later for it,” says Barton. With this display, “Don’t Forget How to Write,” Barton hopes to provide a window into the writing process.

While Barton types at his laptop, community members can pose suggestions for his novel on a chalkboard outside the window. He sets a prompt every day, such as “name the dog” or “tell me a joke,” and visitors offer their ideas on the board.

One of Barton’s favorite submissions was in response to the prompt, “I need a strange place for a first kiss,” for which someone suggested Hogwarts. “I liked…the idea of like, a book that has nothing to do with Harry Potter including a first kiss happening at Hogwarts,” he says with a chuckle.

Some ideas from the community are directly included in the novel, and some help provide inspiration, explains Barton. “Artists get their ideas from other people,” he says, whether that’s by observing those around them or more explicitly requesting chalked suggestions.

“Don’t Forget How to Write” is a spin-off of Modern Art’s live art window display “Don’t Forget How to Read,” in which community members sat in the window reading books. Tyler will be writing in the window this week from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

According to Modern Art’s website, “Modern Art projects…use elements of surprise, curiosity, humor and art to encourage neighbors, both near and far, to experience affective ties with one another and participate in the process, and the aesthetics, of community building.”

Barton says the philosophy of Libby Modern, owner of Modern Art, is “that art should be approachable for everyone, it should be in the public. It should not be hidden, and it shouldn’t be put up on a pedestal.” He explains, “I wanted to do something that was inspired by that.”

Barton’s novel follows several elderly characters in an assisted living facility as they work to improve their home. This will be his first novel. Previously, he published a small collection of short stories, and he will have a longer collection of short stories, titled “Eternal Night at the Nature Museum,” out in the fall.

When Barton isn’t writing short stories or working on novels in windows, he works as a program coordinator at the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design.