DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Preparing to celebrate Small Business Saturday during COVID-19

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The day after Black Friday — known as Small Business Saturday — is a time to celebrate and support local businesses. In Lancaster city and elsewhere, the holiday may look a little different this year as businesses implement safety precautions due to COVID-19.

“What you’ll see across the board is that masks are required,” says Anne Williams, director of communications for Lancaster City Alliance. Williams says customers will also likely see socially distanced lines and plexiglass dividers at registers, and they may come across hand sanitizing stations or greeters explaining shopping procedures.

“The holidays are always important for the retail community, but there’s more significance this year because of the coronavirus,” says Williams. “Businesses are trying to make up lost revenue.”

Williams says Lancaster city small businesses are adapting to this COVID-19 world by expanding their online presence. She also notes that local restaurants are offering takeout, and some are even selling Thanksgiving meals to-go.

“Whether online or in-person, there are unique gifts to be had in Lancaster,” Williams says. She recommends people who are interested in supporting Lancaster’s small businesses visit the following websites to learn more about what the city has to offer:

For retail: Lancaster City Indie Retail Week website

For food: Lancaster City Restaurant Week website

This year, Small Business Saturday is on Nov. 28.