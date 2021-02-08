DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Rotary club spreading love in downtown Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Penn Square Rotary Club is spreading love around the city with its annual “Hearts for Lancaster” fundraiser.

Individuals can purchase personalized hearts from the rotary club. The hearts are displayed on lampposts around the city, and then “you bring your sweetheart” — or kids or even pets — “downtown to find your love. So it’s a scavenger hunt,” says Anne Williams, president of the Penn Square Rotary Club.

Hearts for Lancaster is also a way to show care for the community. All of the proceeds from the hearts go toward helping the city and its residents, explains Williams.

She couldn’t reveal yet where the money will go this year, but Williams says past funds have been used to donate bicycles and phones for community members and to cover sewer grates with vertical protectors that prevent garbage from going down them.

Williams hopes the bright red hearts can brighten February’s gloomy winter days and bring people downtown to support local businesses. “I thought, well, it would be a wonderful thing to evoke some excitement and to bring people downtown when there’s this time of year that they don’t normally come,” Williams says.

The hearts are displayed on Prince, King, Queen, Duke and Chestnut streets in downtown Lancaster. They can be purchased on the Penn Square Rotary Club’s website until about 10 p.m. on Feb. 10.

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, there is also a “Will you marry me?” heart available. Williams says nobody has gotten one yet this year, but people have proposed with the hearts in the past, and she hopes someone will again.

Individuals aren’t able to keep the hearts, but for those who purchase them more than once, there are special heart decals displayed in the corner — one for each year the heart has been put up.

For those beloved pets, there are also dog- and bone-shaped signs available. They will be displayed on the fence around Binns Parks.

Williams says the hearts have been a hit. “We’ve been told that it’s some people’s favorite thing to do in the winter,” she says.