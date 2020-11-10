DIGITAL ORIGINAL: SafeHouse Lancaster introduces group for business owners

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Nonprofit SafeHouse Lancaster is introducing a new group for local business owners to hold meaningful discussions and build connections.

SafeHouse Lancaster formed during the protests for racial justice following the killing of George Floyd, explains Tess Feiler, ally business relations coordinator and social media manager for the organization. The nonprofit aims to provide support for activists and resources for local businesses.

SafeHouse Lancaster created the Anti-Racist Business and Community (ABC) Group after hearing from local businesses that wanted to get involved in the movement for racial justice. “We really saw a need for business owners…saying ‘We don’t know how to support this movement’ or ‘We need help — we have resources but we don’t know how to use them,'” says Feiler.

Feiler says that a lot of business people want to engage in anti-racism work but don’t want to say or do the wrong thing. The ABC Group will help by providing space for business owners to discuss their questions and challenges, as well as a space to learn from SafeHouse Lancaster leaders and one another.

“We’re definitely creating a structure where learning can take place, but we also recognize that learning happens most naturally with…just those discussions,” says Feiler.

Feiler says that business owners are interested in engaging with the anti-racism movement, and customers want to know if their values align with those of the businesses they’re supporting. The ABC Group hopes to help interested businesses align their outward presentation and their internal work and culture with their values.

The ABC Group will meet virtually once a month on Sunday evenings. All are welcome to attend, but the meetings will be geared toward Lancaster business owners. The first meeting is Nov. 15, and more information can be found on the ABC Group Facebook event page.

