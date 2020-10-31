DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Strasburg Rail Road introduces new Halloween event

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Strasburg Rail Road debuts its new Halloween event, Pumpkins in Paradise, this weekend.

After a short steam train ride through Lancaster’s Amish countryside, guests enjoy food, music and other fall festivities at Leaman Place Grove on Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31.

“We’re…looking for ways so that we can give folks an opportunity to get out and enjoy time together as family and friends,” says Steve Barrall, vice president of guest experience at Strasburg Rail Road.

Pumpkins in Paradise is a popular event, with all tickets selling out for both nights it occurs, says Barrall. He says the railroad will likely continue some form of the event in the future, and they are already planning for Halloween 2021.

Barrall says he can’t give away too many details, but hints, “Let’s just say, maybe horsemen, maybe headless…”

Strasburg Rail Road is holding several other upcoming events, including Christmas trains that start at the end of November. More information can be found on the organization’s website.

