DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Supporting restaurants during COVID-19

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s no secret that restaurants have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and yesterday Gov. Wolf announced new restrictions preventing indoor dining until Jan. 4. Lancaster City Restaurant Week chairman Chris Trendler offers advice for supporting restaurants through this challenging season.

Even with safety measures in place, COVID makes indoor dining dangerous.



It’s not the fault of restaurant and bar owners or their employees.



These businesses need and deserve help to weather the pandemic.



It’s time for federal leaders to step up and pass the Restaurants Act. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) December 11, 2020

Trendler says the best thing people can do is order takeout or delivery directly from restaurants when possible, and not through a third-party app like Grubhub or Postmates.

“If you’re truly trying to help a restaurant, order directly from them,” encourages Trendler. “That way all the money from the order goes to [the restaurant],” whereas separate delivery services keep a portion of the revenue from the sale.

Purchasing gift cards to restaurants can also help show support for the businesses. “[What] that really signifies is I want to go here soon, or I want to have someone else experience what I like about this restaurant,” says Trendler.

While some restaurants may not get the money for the gift card until it’s used, as opposed to right when it’s purchased, Trendler says buying gift cards is still meaningful because it’s a show of trust between customers and businesses.

Other sources, like Business Insider, suggest helping local businesses by writing positive reviews about them or engaging with them on social media. (Bonus: supporting restaurants in these ways is free!)

Gov. Wolf says he’s been trying to get more funding to restaurants. He acknowledges that they are suffering disproportionately right now. @GovernorTomWolf @abc27News — Hannah Brandt (@HannahABC27) December 10, 2020

Trendler, who is also a partner at Decades in Lancaster, says the situation for restaurants right now “is pretty bleak and dire.”

“It’s not like I love the [COVID-19] mitigation efforts that are targeting restaurants, but I very much understand them and completely obey with them,” says Trendler. He says his priority right now is keeping people safe, healthy, and employed.

Trendler also emphasizes the importance of supporting restaurants so that they’ll still be around once the pandemic is over. He says, “Imagine in April, when you want to go out and have that confidence and, you know, there’s more people vaccinated…and there’s no restaurants to go to. I mean, we’re going to be full of regret at that point.”

More information about Lancaster’s restaurants is available on the Lancaster City Restaurant Week website. For more specific advice on supporting local businesses through social media, check out this article.