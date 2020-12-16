DIGITAL ORIGINAL: You could win over $1000 in prizes by visiting local businesses

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Elizabethtown Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a Win the Window contest. At the end of the month, a lucky individual will win over $1000 in prizes from gift certificates to home decor, donated by local businesses and displayed in the window of 48 S. Market St. in Elizabethtown.

Those interested can pick up entry forms from participating businesses, fill them out, and drop them off in the box below the window display through Dec. 25. The randomly selected winner will be announced on Dec. 31.

Emily Drobnock is the chairperson of EACC’s Downtown Business Committee, an EACC board member, and the owner of Knock Knock Boutique. She says that while no purchase is necessary to enter the contest, it’s still a way to support local businesses.

“[Small businesses] have been hit by the closures this year, and for a lot of us, we do not have a backup plan,” Drobnock says. “We really thought this was a great way to support small business by getting people in the door.”

Those small businesses give to their community, as well. “What a crazy year for everyone, and especially businesses. So it was neat to see the generosity of the businesses who have donated [prizes],” says Drobnock.

Additionally, Drobnock says Win the Window benefits the community by creating an attractive display in a window that would otherwise have been empty. And of course, there’s the opportunity to win the prizes, too. As Drobnock puts it, “Who doesn’t love getting presents?”

Participants must be at least 21 years old to enter and win the contest. More information can be found on the EACC and Discover Elizabethtown social media pages:

