QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A funeral director from Lancaster County who was found guilty in October 2021 of abusing a corpse was found dead on Monday, June 27.

According to a release from the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, 51-year-old Andrew Scheid was found dead in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle in the parking lot of a Quarryville store.

A scene investigation found that no suspicious circumstances surrounded Scheid’s death.

An autopsy was performed and the death was determined to be a result of a pulmonary embolism.

Back in October of 2021, Scheid was at the center of controversy, including stories of unrefrigerated and misplaced bodies, funeral services that never happened, and cremated remains not returned for weeks.

He pled guilty to four counts of abuse of corpses and no contest to four counts of tampering with public records for falsifying information on death certificates. Officials say the crimes happened in December 2019 and January 2020 at the funeral home in Manor Township.