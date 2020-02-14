District Attorney aware of Field of Screams complaints

MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says they are aware of the recent complaints previous volunteers have regarding Field of Screams.

“Actors safety wasn’t number one priority. It seems like customer entertainment was the number one priority,” former volunteer Anthony Cloud said.

Cloud spent eight seasons volunteering at Field of Screams and says they had to work 14 hour days.

“There was a set of rules but everyone knew what they could and couldn’t get away with,” he said.

Cloud isn’t returning to the spooky enterprise, while his grievances are shared among a growing number of volunteers who also criticize Field of Screams on social media.

The district attorney’s office issued a statement on Thursday saying, “Law enforcement officials are aware of the various social media postings and will take the appropriate action on reports they receive from individuals who believe they are either a victim of a crime or have information about a crime.”

Jim Schopf, an owner of Field of Screams, responded in a statement saying:

“We have actively begun the process of speaking with our staff members privately to address their concerns and are prepared to take whatever steps necessary in the future to ensure the safety of our actors and staff.”