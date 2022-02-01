District Attorney’s Office investigating officer-involved shooting in Lancaster

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday they’re actively investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Union Grove Road in East Earl Township.

The office says the United States Marshalls’ Eastern District Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force was serving warrants for a man wanted for charges of burglary, resisting arrest, stalking, simple assault, criminal trespass, intimidation of victim/witness and terroristic threats.

When members of the task force were taking the suspect into custody, he started throwing cement bricks at the officers. The officers pulled out their tasers and used less-lethal measures to get him, but then he threatened the officers with a blowtorch.

The suspect then got into a vehicle and started driving away in the direction of officers. Officers then fired multiple shots and struck the suspect.

The man was taken to the hospital and is receiving treatment, but his condition is unknown.

Pennsylvania State Police are also assisting with the investigation.