Doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients scheduled to plead guilty

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — William Vollmar’s attorney confirms there is a plea date scheduled for his client.

Michael Winters confirmed to abc27 that a guilty plea is on the calendar for Vollmar on November 12. Winters would not elaborate any further.

Dozens of accusers say Vollmar, a former doctor, sexually assaulted them when he treated them. Vollmar is charged with sexually assaulting seven victims over a 23-year span.

Other charges were thrown out because the reported crimes happened outside the statue of limitations.

Guy D’Andrea represents two of the accusers involved in civil lawsuits.

“He was one of the most trusted individuals in the community,” D’Andrea said of Vollmar. “If you needed a sports exam, or physical, or you needed help with a sports related injury he was the guy.”

Vollmar treated athletes at a handful of schools and PIAA events for more than two decades.

D’Andrea said a guilty plea would mean accusers wouldn’t have to testify in a criminal case.

“Anytime a sexual assault survivor has the opportunity for there to be criminal charges and the person who perpetrated these crimes accepts responsibility it takes the stigma off a victim,” D’Andrea said. “It also allows them to start what is a very long healing process.”

It’s unclear what Vollmar will plead guitlty to.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office has been in charge of the investigation, but they declined to comment on the scheduled guilty plea.

D’Andrea says if Vollmar, who has been indefinitely stripped of his medical license, sticks with his gulty plea the civil lawsuits he’s involved in will be impacted.

“From a legal perspective it certainly takes away the argument he didn’t do this,” D’Andrea said.