Dog rescued while giving birth along road

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Seven puppies and their mother are resting comfortably at the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County.

Medical director Dr. Bryan Langlois said the mother was brought to his office Thursday night. He said a woman and her daughter found the dog giving birth to the puppies along a road near Mountville.

“Giving birth on the side of the road is not the best situation for any dog or puppies,” Langlois said.

Langlois said the woman contacted the police, who helped to gather the dogs.

“Mom, on the way, actually had another puppy in the back of the cop’s car,” Langlois said. “She was holding that in her mouth when she got here, looking for a safe place to put it, so we brought back here and she gave birth to five more.”

The two boys and five girls seem to be healthy. Langlois said two puppies did not make it. One was stillborn and the other did not survive the night.

“Mom was a little thin,” Langlois said. “She did have a heavy flea burden on her. We are treating her for that as well as for parasites.”

The mother came to the Pet Pantry with a collar around her neck, which shows Langlois that someone cared for her before she came to him. He said there is a chance she was abandoned.

“We don’t know if she potentially got away from somebody and they weren’t looking in the right area or if she was part of a breeding kennel or something like that,” he said.

Langlois would like to get the dogs into a permanent home. He said the dogs would not be available for adoption for at least the next two months.

