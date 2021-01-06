Domestic dispute erupts in vehicle prompting back seat passenger to use chokehold on driver

Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A domestic dispute erupted in a vehicle on December 14, 2020. prompting a back seat passenger to put a chokehold on the victim in the driver’s seat.

30-year-old Joseph Clay Huss, Jr. was in the back seat when he punched the victim in the right temple and right jaw area. The chokehold caused redness, swelling, and scratches to the victim’s neck.

Huss Jr. also intentionally released the victim’s service dog from the backseat onto the street where the animal crossed several lanes nearly struck by oncoming traffic.

Huss, Jr. was arrested by the Lancaster City Police Department where he faces charges of Cruelty to Animals and Harassment.

