Domestic violence survivor shares story to inspire others

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – There are wooden figures inside Community Action Partnership to represent those who lost their lives to domestic violence.

It’s called the Silent Witness Exhibit.

Fortunately, Dana Hamp Gulick is not on the memorial, and she now finds strength in her story.

“I share it because I survived it,” she said. “It was hell. It was a living hell.”

Hamp Gulick says she was controlled for years by a man who used money and mind games to make life difficult for her and her daughter.

“My husband used to love to give me walkaround money, and he would peel off money,” Hamp Gulick said. “It wasn’t money I had access to otherwise.”

Hamp Gulick, of Lancaster, said she shares her story so others know there is help for those in a similar situation. She points to Community Action Partnership as a place where domestic violence victims can get help.

Through October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Community Action Partnership is trying to get more people in their door, reminding victims they can help.

“We have a 24-hour phone hotline for victims of domestic violence and legal clinic that serves over 1,200 individuals every year,” said Christine Gilfillan, the director of domestic violence services.

Hamp Gulick said all of those services can make a difference when dealing with any forms of abuse.

“If you feel ready, reach out to somebody,” she said.

To see a full list of services offered by Community Action Partnership, click here.